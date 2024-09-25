New health officer named for Baltimore County

Baltimore County will soon have a new health officer.

More than six months after Dr. Gregory Branch left the position, the county and state announced Wednesday that Dr. Lucy Wilson will take over, if her appointment is approved by the County Council.

According to a news release, Wilson has more than 20 years of medical and public health experience, most recently as medical advisor to Maryland’s health secretary.

“Dr. Wilson’t extensive experience and commitment to addressing the needs of our residents make her the ideal choice for the role of health officer,” said County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

Erica Palmisano, the county’s acting director of communications, said Wilson will make an annual salary of $311,463. $50,000 of that will be paid by the county, with the rest coming from the state.

Baltimore County’s health officer is a state position.

No one said why Dr. Branch left the position in March.

The Baltimore Brew reported he was fired because he was spending too much time working on his theatrical interests while on the clock.