Maryland closes beaches after medical waste washes ashore

State and local officials are closing beaches on Maryland’s eastern coast due to a significant amount of medical waste washing ashore.

Beaches are closed in Ocean City, Assateague State Park, Fenwick Island and other areas. Some of the waste includes hypodermic needles.

Officials say they are unsure where the medical waste is coming from at this time, but that the situation is serious and poses health concerns.

The Town of Ocean City said in a Facebook post that emergency services is addressing the situation and the town is working with the Worcester County Health Department to find the source of the waste.

“Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald stresses that this situation is serious, especially given the combination of rough seas and the current health concerns,” the post states.

Officials say they are currently working to remove the debris.

Currently swimming, wading, surfing or any other activities are prohibited at Assateague State Park.

Visitors to the park are encouraged to wear shoes and use an abundance of caution.

It’s currently unclear how long the beaches will be closed to swimming.

Weather on the eastern coast is in the mid-70s, however, rain is expected to come in early this week, which may help discourage swimming.