Healthcare
What Marylanders should know about the recent mpox outbreak

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published August 20, 2024 at 1:21 PM EDT
FILE - This undated image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of mpox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md. (NIAID via AP, File)
AP
/
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
FILE - This undated image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of mpox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md.

The World Health Organization recently declared mpox a global health emergency, but Marylanders don’t have too much to worry about yet.

Mpox is a disease that is spread through physical contact or large respiratory droplets, making people with multiple sexual partners most susceptible to it.

A new strain called Clade I has been spreading in Africa, mostly in the Democratic Republic of Congo where there have been more than 17,000 reported cases.

Clade I is more severe than Clade II, which has been reported in small batches in the United States since mid-2022.

Maryland has had 787 reported cases of Clade II since then. The United States has not had any reported cases of Clade I at this point.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at this point the risk for Clade I mpox is low. However, the disease was reported in Norway this week, showing that it has left the continent of Africa.

The Maryland Department of Health says it is aware of the outbreak and is asking clinicians to be aware of signs.

Prevention against mpox includes not touching people with a rash or scabs that look like they could be mpox, not participating in sexual activity with someone with mpox, refraining from sharing utensils or clothing with someone with mpox and frequently washing hands.

There is a vaccine that is available. It is administered in two doses about a month apart.
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
