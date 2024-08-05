Olszewski picks longtime aide as his chief of staff

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Monday announced Sean Naron, his communications director, will be his next chief of staff.

He replaces Dori Henry, who is leaving August 9 for a job with a public affairs firm.

How long Naron will hold that job depends on the outcome of Maryland’s second congressional district race.

Olszewski, a Democrat, is running against Republican Kim Klacik for the seat which is being given up by retiring Rep. C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger.

The county executive is an odds on favorite to win the race. He has raised far more campaign money than Klacik and the district is considered a favorable one for Democrats.

If Olszewski wins, then he will step down as county executive in January, with two years remaining on his term.

Naron worked on Olszewski’s first campaign for county executive in 2018. He served as Olszewski’s press secretary and deputy communications director from October of 2019 until March of 2022.

He then left the Olszewski administration to be Tom Perez’s communications director during his unsuccessful bid for governor.

Naron rejoined the Olszewski administration as communications director in September of 2022.

Olszewski’s press secretary, Erica Palmisano, has been named acting director of communications.