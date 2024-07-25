Maryland exploring new options to stop HAZMAT vehicles from using tunnels

Maryland transportation and law officials say they are working on a handful of new options to warn commercial vehicles about restricted routes and enforce laws pertaining to them after traffic changes due to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police Operations Bureau Chief Lt. Col. Corey McKenzie said the department is looking into new options with navigation companies to warn HAZMAT and commercial vehicles about restricted areas like Baltimore’s Harbor Tunnel.

“We're researching the various intricacies of the GPS companies on how we can get advisements for truck restrictions,” McKenzie told the Maryland Transportation Authority Board on Thursday. “If someone puts in a route that's coming through one of our tunnels, we simply ask that a message pop up advising various restrictions.”

McKenzie noted that MDTA Police are prioritizing commercial vehicle restriction enforcement and refreshing officers about commercial vehicle enforcement.

MDTA Police are also moving some new officers into commercial vehicle enforcement roles.

The Key Bridge collapse caused traffic issues throughout the area, but especially for commercial and HAZMAT vehicles.

HAZMAT vehicles are not permitted to travel through the tunnel because of the possibility of fire or other disaster.

For now, those vehicles need to take a 35-mile detour through Interstate 695 to get through Baltimore.

An investigation by the Baltimore Banner found that multiple tankers and HAZMAT vehicles used the tunnel over several hours in July.