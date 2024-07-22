Community projects to get money from Curtis Bay and Back River plant fines

Applications for environmental health grants are now open for residents in greater Curtis Bay and communities along the Patapsco River as part of collective damages in two recent legal challenges.

When Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown finedmedical incinerator Curtis Bay Energy $1.75 million for failing to properly dispose of waste and biohazards, $750,000 of that was set aside to support the residents of Curtis Bay via grants. Brown tasked Chesapeake Bay Trust with administering that funding.

Since the penalties were enacted in the fall of 2023, the CBT has held meetings with Curtis Bay residents to better understand the community’s needs, said Kathy Somoza, a program manager with the organization.

“At the heart of this program, what we're really trying to do is get funds back into communities that were impacted by these environmental incidents,” said Somoza, adding that air pollution, public safety, and workforce development ranked among the top concerns raised in those meetings.

Approximately $250,000 is available for this year and funding for various sized projects is available for non-profits, homeowners, faith groups, youth organizations, and neighborhood associations. The CBT anticipates proposals for stormwater practices, community greening projects, and projects like solar-powered street lighting that sit at the intersection of public safety and environmental concerns.

“There's already so many great initiatives in those communities,” said Somoza, who wants the funding to serve as an infusion to the boots-on-the-ground work that’s already happening.

Projects will be selected by a committee that includes both locals and experts, in this case likely environmental scientists along with engineers in stormwater management and wetland restoration. Somoza said that it's critical for community members to be part of that process because they understand better than anyone what the area needs.

A similar program is also available for Patapsco River communities as part of a settlement against the Back River and Patapsco Wastewater Treatment facilities, which violated their permit by dumping excessive waste. Those projects will be more specifically tailored to water quality issues like wetland restoration, stream water management, and living shorelines.

“The settlement for violations at our state’s two largest wastewater treatment plants put us on a path toward healthier waterways,” said Serena McIlwain, secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment in a statement. “This grant program will support projects for even more progress toward vibrant and sustainable communities.”

Grant applications for both programs close October 24, 2024 at 4 p.m.