Maryland leaders react to Biden exit

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he was ending his reelection campaign, and then endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris to be his successor at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Leaders from around Maryland had immediate reactions to the President’s decision:

Prince George’s County Executive and Dem Senate nominee Angela Alsobrooks:

Maryland US Senator Chris Van Hollen

“Joe Biden has time and again shown our nation the true meaning of a dedicated public servant. Over the last four years – and throughout his decades of prior service – he has delivered on behalf of the American people, working to better the lives of millions, while never forgetting where he came from and who he was fighting for. President Biden has always put our country first, and in making this decision, he has once again done what he thinks is best for the future of our democracy. His legacy will set an example of what we can accomplish on behalf of everyday Americans for generations to come. There’s still more work to be done – and I know the President is committed to seeing it through.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott:

President Biden has been one of the best, most accomplished presidents of my lifetime.

He’s been a true partner to Baltimore and a champion in the fight to end gun violence everywhere.

We’ll continue that fight together for the remainder of his tenure.

Now’s the time for us to rally around @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump.

Black women have saved this country time and time again.

For that reason and a hundred others, there is no other — or better — option than the Vice President to unite our party and win in November.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball:

During the last four years, @POTUS has served our country with honor, integrity, and a sincere focus on improving the lives of working Americans. Today, as he announces that he will not seek a second term, I want to thank him for his leadership, vision, and tireless efforts.

Former MD Governor and current GOP Senate nominee Larry Hogan:

I respect President Biden for his decades of public service. I believe he made the right decision for his family and the country. These are dangerous and unprecedented times. He should be commended for putting the country ahead of personal ambition.

The only way out of this cycle of chaos, divisiveness and dysfunction is to elect principled, common sense and experienced leaders who will focus on the day-to-day challenges facing Americans. We need less palace intrigue, less partisan nonsense, and more decisive action to solve the serious problems facing our nation. That’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate—to overcome all of the toxic politics and to bring strong, independent leadership to Washington.

Baltimore County Executive and 2nd Congressional District Dem nominee Johnny Olszewski Jr.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson

Maryland Democratic Party Chair Ken Ulman

“Joe Biden is among the best and most consequential presidents in American history. In three and half years, President Biden navigated the country through COVID and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, passed historic investments in infrastructure and climate, lowered prescription drug prices for seniors, passed landmark gun safety legislation, and so much more.

Our country and party owe Joe Biden a debt of gratitude. As President, he is a remarkable leader that has always put his country first.”

This story may be updated.