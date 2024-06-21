Baltimore to see temps top at 101 degree this weekend — here’s how to stay safe

Temperatures in Baltimore will hit a high of 101 degrees on Saturday marking the first heat wave of the year in Maryland.

The heat will continue into Sunday and early into next week, raising concerns about the safety of residents.

Maryland is seeing more heat incidents for longer periods of time due to climate change in the area, according to Maryland Department of Health Environmental Bureau Director Clifford Mitchell.

That’s causing additional problems for the health of Marylanders.

“We're looking at two kinds of health problems when we think about the heat, one is the direct effect of the heat itself,” Mitchell said. “The other thing we're seeing are problems like the Canadian wildfires last year, where the heat causes indirect effects, which can also affect large populations.”

Heat and bad air quality can be especially dangerous for vulnerable populations like older people, young children and people with preexisting conditions. It also impacts athletes exerting themselves outside.

During the heat wave, Mitchell said people should look for signs of heat exhaustion like dizziness, nausea, weakness or headache.

People experiencing these symptoms should cool their bodies immediately.

Mitchell said everyone should take precautions this weekend.

If you do need to go outside, ensure that you drink plenty of water and take breaks from strenuous activity.

Avoiding alcohol or caffeine is advisable and staying indoors during the hottest time of day (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) can help reduce risk.

Baltimore announced in May that it created a new status for hot weather. Code Red situations happen when the heat index hits 105 degrees or higher.

When the city declares a Code Red it opens 14 cooling locations across the city.

People are also encouraged to go to libraries for air conditioning if they are feeling overheated.