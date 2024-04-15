Controversial mixed use legislation passes Baltimore County Council

A months-long debate over the future of development in Baltimore County came to a close Monday night, with the County Council approving legislation that opponents said will do nothing to deal with the county’s affordable housing crisis.

The vote was 5-2, with Republicans Todd Crandell and Wade Kach opposing it.

The legislation creates a mixed use zone which council members will control.

Democratic Councilman Mike Ertel acknowledged the legislation has its detractors.

“Sometimes that’s when you have it right when everybody’s a little bit unhappy with it, everybody’s a little happy with it,” Ertel said. “Hopefully we’ve passed this and it makes a difference.”

“This doesn’t change business as usual,” said Nick Stewart with the community group We The People-Baltimore County. “Business as usual in this case means projects are influenced behind the scenes. There are developer conversations. And when the time is right a council member of that district introduces a bill that says ‘this project can go forward because it’s won my approval.’”

County Executive Johnny Olszewksi had proposed the mixed use zone, but wanted it taken out of the hands of council members.

Supporters of that version of the legislation said it’s too easy for communities to put pressure on council members and kill projects.

They said instead they should be considered from a county-wide perspective of where they are most needed.

Olszewski’s original legislation hit a tsunami of opposition from council members and others because the council would be cut out of some mixed use decisions.

Olszewski and Council Chairman Izzy Patoka announced replacement legislation which would keep mixed use zones but would give the council the authority to create them in certain areas of the county that are targeted for development.

A mixed use development contain a variety of businesses, from apartments, to grocery stores to shops. Planners believe they can help rejuvenate economically-disadvantaged communities.

The council Monday night approved multiple amendments. Stewart with We The People said the council improved the legislation by requiring community input sooner on projects and that they be subject to design review.

Stewart said in the end he supports the bill.

“Something is better than nothing,” Stewart said.

In a statement after the vote Olszewski said, “With the availability of this new tool, we encourage councilmembers to use it, acting with urgency to help revitalize aging infrastructure and cultivate thoughtful, more transit and pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods.”

Officials warn that developable land in Baltimore County is drying up.

The rural parts of Baltimore County are protected from widespread development. Officials estimate the county will run out of developable land in its urban area within 20 years.

Baltimore County Planning Director Steve Lafferty said mixed use development can rejuvenate and redevelop older buildings like run-down shopping centers.

Lafferty said, “The county’s future growth will be stagnant if we don’t find new and creative ways in which to look for new opportunities.”