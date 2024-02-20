Maryland awards first behavioral health grants as part of statewide educational Blueprint plan

Maryland is awarding about $111 million to local nonprofits, government organizations and businesses to improve behavioral health services for children in preschool all the way to their senior year of high school.

The state is giving 129 organizations funds for things that range from a smartphone app that will provide self-care and support resources to at-risk teens to school-wide preventative and mental health literacy programs.

“The stress and strains that dominate a young person's life today, be it social media, the pandemics effect on learning or socialization have undoubtedly harmed our children,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) during a press conference in Annapolis on Tuesday. “When you add in the recent rise of AI and the challenges our youth have faced are becoming more and more complex each month and each year.”

The Maryland Community Health Resources Commission approved the grants Tuesday morning upon the recommendation of the Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports. The consortium is part of a $3.8 billion effort over 10 years to prioritize equity in Maryland School systems called the Blueprint.

“Prioritizing equity, the Blueprint prescribes new programs and innovative approaches to catalyze a world-renowned education system that aims to eradicate achievement gaps and ensures opportunity for every student, regardless of family income, race, ethnicity, or ability,” the plan's website states.

The new programs will begin this spring and continue into next year. The consortium considered more than 250 applications for grants. The proposal process started last September. The grants will increase to $130 million in 2026 and continue annually.

Some of the organizations receiving awards include Boys and Girls Clubs across the state and Luminis Health.

A handful of grants will give millions of dollars to some organizations.

The Y in Central Maryland will receive $1.9 million in funding for peer support groups and family support. Sheppard Pratt Health System will receive $4 million for individual and family therapy in Frederick County and Center for Children will get $2.7 million for dialectical behavioral therapy for high-need youth and trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy.