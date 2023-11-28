Baltimore County will expand pre-K programs, starting this January

Baltimore County is kick-starting efforts laid out by the multi-billion-dollar Blueprint for Maryland’s Future to increase access to full-day pre-K classes this winter.

Two new full-day classes will begin at Dogwood Elementary School in Windsor Mill in January, Superintendent Myriam Rogers said in a press conference Tuesday morning. And a “large number” of programs will launch by the start of next school year.

“The Blueprint sets early childhood opportunities as its first pillar, recognizing that a child's early years are the most critical for brain development, and set the foundation for lifelong learning and achievement,” Rogers said.

“Record investments in high-quality early childhood education will mean a more level playing field and more equitable outcomes and opportunities for all children,” she added.

The Blueprint also calls for free access to pre-K services for families whose income is three times the federal poverty line or less.

The upgraded Red House Run and Summit Park elementary schools will also reopen in January, Rogers said, offering over 1,500 student seats – around 600 more than the two schools’ previous capacities.

This comes as the county district continues to face over-enrollment issues in elementary and middle schools. In March, the county board of education will vote on a new enrollment zone map for elementary schools in the county’s central region.