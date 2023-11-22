© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Curtis Bay Elementary food bank becomes lifesource after two grocers close

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published November 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Christine Kennedy works at Under Armour and volunteers with UWCM. Here she is organizing non-perishable food items during Thanksgiving Week. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
1 of 6  — Curtis Bay Elementary food drive 1.jpg
Christine Kennedy works at Under Armour and volunteers with UWCM. Here she is organizing non-perishable food items during Thanksgiving Week.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Curtis Bay Elementary School. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
2 of 6  — Curtis Bay Elementary 1.jpg
Curtis Bay Elementary School.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Three volunteers chat after assembling the breakfast table at Curtis Bay Elementary on Nov. 21, 2023. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
3 of 6  — Curtis Bay Elementary food drive 2.jpg
Three volunteers chat after assembling the breakfast table at Curtis Bay Elementary on Nov. 21, 2023.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
During this month’s food bank, organizer Shenika Foster purposefully chose foods consumed with holiday meals. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
4 of 6  — Curtis Bay Elementary food drive 4.jpg
During this month’s food bank, organizer Shenika Foster purposefully chose foods consumed with holiday meals.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Families will choose which bird to feast on: chicken or turkey? Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
5 of 6  — Curtis Bay Elementary food drive 3.jpg
Families will choose which bird to feast on: chicken or turkey?
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Curtis Bay Elementary School. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
6 of 6  — Curtis Bay Elementary 3.jpg
Curtis Bay Elementary School.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR

Once a month volunteers with United Way of Central Maryland pack food, books and clothing to help local families. Christine Kennedy is one of the dozens sorting food items during Thanksgiving Week at Curtis Bay Elementary.

“I volunteer year-round, but it’s especially important this week,” said Kennedy after organizing bags of gravy.

Baltimore City Public Schools data shows 72% of students at Curtis Bay are in need. Shenika Foster, a Community School Coordinator, said having free holiday meals available has become more meaningful after two grocers in the area closed recently.

“The closest grocery store would take two buses. And with the average family size of about six to seven people, it's impossible to buy groceries for that size family and be able to bring it home,” said Foster.

Instead of a double bus commute, Foster decided to turn the lobby into a ‘shopping environment.’ Volunteers such as Kennedy transformed the school’s entrance from a foyer into a minimart. There are bags of rice, cans of cranberry sauce, boxes of cornbread and two large coolers. One stores whole chickens, the other turkeys.

“It gives the families a little sense of pride, that they are able to get the items that they actually want and need, and it'll actually get put to good use,” Foster said. Previously, families were handed bags of food, and did not have the option to select items.

Another data point is the growing Hispanic population. More than a third of the school’s population are students who recently immigrated from Latin America. That demographic change is prompting Foster to order culturally specific foods in the future.
Tags
WYPR News FoodFood Accessfood desertfood insecurityBaltimore
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
See stories by Wambui Kamau
Related Content
Load More