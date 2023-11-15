Baltimore County executive joins push for drug affordability ahead of 2024 session

Drugs don’t work if people can’t afford them. That’s the motto repeated by Maryland Health Care for All! ahead of the 2024 legislative session. The coalition is garnering support to reduce prescription drug costs. State and local leaders participated in a public forum held Wednesday at the Liberty Senior Center in Randallstown.

Of the elected officials in attendance, Brooke Lierman, state comptroller, shared a personal story about how the high cost of medication has affected her life. She said that she developed ‘severe’ arthritis while working as a waitress post-college. “My arthritis was the kind that required a biologic,” said Lierman. “I still take inderal to this day, and inderal is about $1,500 a month without prescription drug coverage.”

The comptroller announced that she has hired a public engagement officer, who will reach out to seniors finding ways to better serve that population.

In gearing up to effect change in Annapolis, Vincent “Vinny” DeMarco, president of Maryland Health Care for All! said the coalition has launched digital advertising with videos from top Democrats throughout the state. “We must address the challenge of high-drug costs,” said DeMarco.

In 2019, the General Assembly created the Drug Affordability Board. The board has compiled a list of the most expensive prescription drugs where it will set upper payment limits. In the upcoming legislative session, Maryland Health Care for All! wants to ensure the board’s work comes to fruition in order to save money for patients.

Supporting that effort is Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore’s county executive. “We know that too many are struggling with the costs of high prescription drugs. These costs are making residents have to make very difficult decisions. So, making high cost drugs affordable, is a priority. Now is the time to act.”

DeMarco added that the coalition wants to hear how high-drug costs are affecting people. He encouraged people to share their stories adding that it can also be done anonymously, to protect privacy.