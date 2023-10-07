Photos: The war in Israel and Gaza

Updated October 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM ET

Editor's note: This report contains some graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Israeli military says it's working to regain control of all settlements around Gaza, two days after Palestinian militants attacked southern Israel.

The U.S. State Department has confirmed that 9 Americans have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Officials say more than 700 Israelis were killed after members of Hamas launched a series of rocket strikes on Israeli settlements on Saturday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 500 people have died since Israel began carrying out air strikes in response to the surprise attack.

We will continue to update this visual report as the situation evolves.

Mon., Oct. 9:

Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Mon., Oct. 9: An injured Palestinian kid is seen after Israeli airstrikes at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza Strip.

Maya Alleruzzo / AP / AP Mon., Oct. 9: A woman cries during the funeral of Israeli Col. Roi Levy at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem.

Mahmud Hams / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Mon., Oct. 9: Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip.

Erik Marmor / AP / AP Mon., Oct. 9: Israelis inspect a damaged residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel.

Mahmud Hams / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Mon., Oct. 9: Palestinians inspect the destruction in a neighborhood heavily damaged by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City's Shati refugee camp.

Jalaa Marey / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Mon., Oct. 9: Israeli soldiers in an armoured vehicles drive along a street near northern town of Kiryat Shmona close to the border with Lebanon.

Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Mon., Oct. 9: Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip.

Jack Guez / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Mon., Oct. 9: Israeli emergency responders take cover during a rocket attack near the border with Gaza.

Adel Hana / AP / AP Mon., Oct. 9: Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

Sun., Oct. 8:

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 8: Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City.

Ahmad Salem / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Sun. Oct. 8: A destroyed mosque following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

Maya Alleruzzo / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 8: A relative of an Israeli missing since a surprise attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza border, is overcome by emotion during a press conference in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Eyad Baba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: Rockets fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defense missile system.

Menahem Kahana / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: Israeli forces cross a main road in their self-propelled howitzer as additional troops are deployed near the southern city of Sderot.

Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: Residents check the damage following Israeli air strikes in Gaza City.

Oded Balilty / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 8: Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Mahmud Hams / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images A missile explodes in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike.

Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: People inspect the ruins of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes.

Jalaa Marey / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: An Israeli sodleir prays standing in front of a Merkava tank on the outskirts of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 8: Israelis run to take cover in a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza strip, in Ashkelon, Israe

SAID KHATIB / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: People gather at a mosque to pray over the bodies of the Abu Quta family and their neighbors, killed in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Sun., Oct. 8: Trucks carry heavy armored vehicles and tanks of Israeli army as Israel tightens measures by the army, police and other security forces.

Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun. Oct. 8: An Israeli missile launched from the Iron Dome defense missile system attempts to intercept a rocket, fired from the Gaza Strip, over the city of Netivot in southern Israel.

Sat., Oct. 7:

Tsafrir Abayov / AP / AP Sat, Oct. 7: Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians gather around an Israeli army vehicle that Palestinian militants drove from Israel into Gaza, in Shejaiya, Gaza Strip.

Moti Milrod / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: An ambulance takes away a person injured from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: A young woman reacts as she speaks to Israeli rescuers in Tel Aviv.

Oren Ziv / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Journalists take cover behind cars as Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian fighters near the Gevim Kibbutz, close to the border with Gaza.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Israeli fire brigade teams douse the blaze in a partking lot outside a residential building following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.

Majdi Fathi / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians and militants from the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades run towards the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: A man stands in front of a damaged shop in Tel Aviv.

Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City.

Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Children are seen in a destroyed house after Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza.

Ahmad Gharabali / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Members of the Israeli frorces take cover on the side of a street in Ashkelon as sirens wail while barrages of rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Smoke rises as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue on the streets of Beit Hanun.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Relatives of Palestinians, killed by Israeli forces during airstrike clashes, mourn after they were taken to the morgue of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza.

Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians inspect the destroyed buildings after a rocket attack by Israeli air forces targeting a shopping center in the Gaza Strip, Gaza.

Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City toward Israel.

Tsafrir Abayov / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: Cars burn after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel.