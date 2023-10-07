Photos: The war in Israel and Gaza

Updated October 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM ET
Editor's note: This report contains some graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.
The Israeli military says it's working to regain control of all settlements around Gaza, two days after Palestinian militants attacked southern Israel.
The U.S. State Department has confirmed that 9 Americans have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Officials say more than 700 Israelis were killed after members of Hamas launched a series of rocket strikes on Israeli settlements on Saturday.
The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 500 people have died since Israel began carrying out air strikes in response to the surprise attack.
We will continue to update this visual report as the situation evolves.
