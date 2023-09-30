Government shutdown could disrupt Maryland health services

The federal government is coming perilously close to shutting if Congress can’t come to a fiscal agreement by the end of the month. That may impact some of the health programs people rely on around Maryland.

Joshua Sharfstein, Maryland’s former health secretary, said WIC, the nutritional aid program aimed at women and children would be one of the first benefits to fall under the ax.

“There are over 100,000 people in Maryland who benefit from that,” he said. “And that will pretty much shut down if there's a government shutdown and deprive people of essential food for themselves and their small children.”

It’s not just WIC that will take a hit.

Many prevention and health programs that rely on federal funding will not get the money they are used to operate.

Initiatives like the Public Health Emergency Prepared Ness Cooperative, the Hospital Preparedness Program and the Medical Reserve Corps receive federal funds and provide help to local communities. The services provided by those services could deteriorate the longer the shutdown lasts.

States also rely on grants from the government for certain health programs, the issuance of those will halt until appropriations pass.

“A government shutdown is just going to be devastating as Marylanders lose, potentially lose access to health care programs or services or treatment,” said Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Maryland Department of Health’s deputy secretary of public health services said. “We're actively planning and mapping this out, based on the potential funding for all the programs and services we have that receive federal funds and identifying options.”

The lack of funds also causes confusion for the health department as it’s unable to properly plan ahead for new or existing programs because of the unreliable funding.