Baltimore County Council confirms key appointments

The Baltimore County Council unanimously confirmed new leaders for two key agencies Tuesday.

Horacio Tablada, or “HT” as his friends call him, is the newly appointed director of Environmental Protection and Sustainability.

The former secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment is married, a grandfather and is also the first Hispanic-American leader of a Baltimore County department.

“I’m excited to start the new position,” said Tablada. “There are alot of good challenges, a lot of opportunities. So, I’m truthfully engaged with the process. Customer service is a high priority for me, and will continue to be. And I look forward to serving the citizens of Baltimore County.”

Those challenges include meeting ambitious climate change goals. The County government is aiming for 100% of its electric use to be derived from renewable resources by 2026. The County is also continuing to replace dwindled tree canopies in older, high-density, lower-income neighborhoods through Operation Retree.

At the Department of Economic and Workforce Development, Marcus Wang is taking the helm. He joins the County Government after serving as CEO and Co-Founder of a Baltimore County-based biotech firm, Zytogen Global Genetics Institute. Wang told council members he wants to make Baltimore County a hub for high paying jobs that can compete with other well-to-do regions.

“We need a vision for what Baltimore County is and what it should be in the future,” he said. “We need to future proof our county for generations to come. I believe in five years we should set a target of being the leader in x & y industry.”

Wang is the first Asian-American leader of a Baltimore County department.