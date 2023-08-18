© 2023 WYPR
WYPR News

Stuff the Bus donation event helps fill Baltimore County classrooms

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Bri Hatch
Published August 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT
Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
Local shoppers at the Walmart in Cockeysville wheeled carts full of school supplies to a bright yellow school bus parked outside the exit on Friday afternoon.

Baltimore County is the latest district to participate in the first-ever “Stuff the Bus” event, sponsored by local radio station WBAL in partnership with The Education Foundation.

Donated supplies will stock the shelves at the foundation’s Exchangeree centers in Rosedale/Golden Ring and Windsor Mill, where teachers can shop for free classroom supply essentials throughout the year.

“Because they don’t need to dig into their pockets then to supply their classrooms,” said Executive Director Deborah Phelps.

Assistant Director Heather Wooldridge said 161 county teachers came to the centers on Thursday to grab supplies, the last day shops were open before the first day of classes on August 28.

Staff had to shop for and restock supplies halfway through the day due to “record-high” turnout, Wooldridge said.

The Stuff the Bus event will help keep the centers full and operating throughout the school year, by allowing the foundation to save funds for later months.

“It’s a long school year,” Phelps said. “It’s just not in September or August you need a pencil, you need them all year long.”

The drive is a “real community event,” Wooldridge said. Baltimore County Superintendent Miriam Yarbrough shopped in Walmart for her own school supplies to donate on Friday. Cheerleaders from county high schools performed to encourage shoppers to support.

The final Stuff the Bus drive will be next Friday at Camden Yards, in partnership with the Baltimore Orioles.

