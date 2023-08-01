Mosquito traps in Maryland test positive for West Nile Virus

Four mosquito traps set out by the Maryland Department of Agriculture tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The results are the first of a season that typically starts in late July and goes through September. The positive traps were found in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties.

MDA’s policy is to spray pesticides within a three-quarter mile radius of traps that test positive for West Nile Virus.

The disease often infects humans without any symptoms, but sometimes can lead to brain inflammation, meningitis and even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Brian Pendergast, the program manager from mosquito control at MDA, said it’s too early in the season to tell if West Nile Virus will be rampant this year.

Mosquitos get the disease from sucking the blood of infected birds.

“If there's a lot of infected birds in the environment, then there's a much better chance that there's going to be positive mosquitoes,” Pendergast said.

The mosquitos can then go on to infect humans after picking up the disease.

Even though Maryland will attempt to eradicate any bugs carrying the disease, the process may be harder than in years past.

The CDC is reporting that mosquitos are becoming more resistant to pesticides.

Mosquito issues are growing across the nation. Florida and Texas have reported the first cases of malaria in the United States in 20 years.

Pendergast says people can take precautions to protect themselves. One of the best things to do while outside is to wear repellents or long clothing.

Homeowners and renters can also make sure to dump sitting rainwater so that mosquitoes don’t have areas to lay their eggs.