Craig Swagler will take the helm at Your Public Radio

Your Public Radio, home of Baltimore’s NPR news station WYPR 88.1 FM and Baltimore’s home for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM, has announced Craig Swagler as its new president and general manager. Swagler will begin his role overseeing both stations on August 1st. He comes to Baltimore after serving as vice president and general manager of CBS Audio and Radio in New York.

With over a decade of experience at CBS News Radio in various roles, including producer/production coordinator, executive producer for special events, and general manager, Swagler has consistently delivered exceptional results throughout his career. Recent career highlights with CBS Audio/ CBS Radio include increasing profitability, audience and affiliated stations; the development of new and diverse programs and award-winning radio and podcast programs; and a focus on staff retention through the creation of career growth opportunities.

Your Public Radio Board chair Lisa Manzone says Swagler is the right leader for WYPR and WTMD at this moment in both stations’ histories. “We were looking for someone to continue our mission to provide unbiased perspectives and journalistic and artistic excellence, as well as our focus on growth and community. Craig really does bring with him an extensive array of experiences in the broadcast industry,” she said.

Interim General Manager, Tom Livingston who stepped into the role in January when LaFontaine Oliver left, said Craig's radio background is really exciting. “He's been involved in production. The heritage of CBS Radio and CBS News is one of the iconic organizations in journalism in our country's history."

In his role as president and general manager Swagler will oversee all operations and provide strategic direction to a team of professionals across broadcast and digital content operations, news, engineering, fundraising, corporate underwriting, membership, marketing, and communications, board relations, finance, and human resource management. He will also engage with board members, external business partners, as well as members of the Baltimore and Maryland regional arts, education, and public affairs communities.