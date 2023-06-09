Here are some tips to be bear aware as Maryland sees more of them

Maryland wildlife officials have confirmed a higher than usual number of black bear sightings in the Baltimore and DC metro areas this year.

Recent bear sightings have been confirmed in Hyattsville, Columbia and Prince George’s County. There are more unconfirmed sightings in the greater Baltimore area.

The black bear population in Maryland is thriving, and that’s causing the bears to move east looking for homes, said Jonathan Trudeau with the State Department of Natural Resources.

“They're starting to saturate the environment or the habitat that they have in the other parts of the state,” said Trudeau. “There’s not enough food or places to cover where they're born. So they're searching for new places.”

Many of the bears sighted close to Baltimore and in the DMV are “teenagers” according to Trudeau; young bears away from their mothers for the first time.

He explained that bears are solitary animals, they don’t like to live near each other and they have fairly large habitats of around a 10-mile range. “It’s an indication that our black bear population is doing well.”

50 years ago, the bears were likely only to be found in a few parts of the westernmost counties of the state.

That being said, bear encounters in eastern Maryland still remain relatively rare.

What if I see a bear?

If you see a bear, don’t panic, said Trudeau. Don’t approach it and definitely don’t feed it.

“Remember that it is a wild animal,” said Trudeau. “You want to maintain some distance.”

You should speak to the bear calmly so that it knows you are there. Holding up your hands and making yourself look “big” helps. You want the bear to know you are present.

“Then just slowly back away and remove yourself from the area,” he said.

Always leash your dog when out hiking on trails and check your backyard before letting it out.

If possible, don’t bring your trash to the curb unless it's garbage day. Consider bear proof trash cans and taking down bird feeders if bears have been sighted in your area– those are basically buffets for bears.

Campers anywhere in the state should consider bear proof canisters for their food and keeping those 200- feet away from your tent.

“Whether there's bears in the area or not, there's other wildlife species out there that are going to be trying to eat your food,” Trudeau pointed out.