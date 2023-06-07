How to stay healthy when the air quality is bad

If you’ve noticed a haze outside you’re not alone. Wildfire smoke drifting down from Canada is putting Maryland’s air quality index into dangerous levels. That may have effects on your health, especially if you have a lung or heart condition.

Air quality levels in Baltimore reached near 200 today, a rating that the government deems unhealthy for all populations.

Air quality levels are expected to stay unhealthy for the next couple of days as the wildfire smoke passes through.

People most at risk from the smoke are those with lung and heart conditions, according to Dr. Nirva Shah, a critical care pulmonary expert at University of Maryland Medical System.

“I'm advising my patients that if they have lung diseases to try and stay inside, stay in air-conditioned spaces where there's good filtration of the air and good air exchange that's happening,” Shah said. “If they're going to need to go outside, I think wearing a mask can be helpful.”

Shah said the air conditions can exacerbate conditions like asthma and sinus problems. The extra stress from breathing harder can trigger heart issues.

Also, particles can end up in the circulatory system and accumulate in blood vessels.

“If you're having symptoms of chest discomfort, difficulty breathing, things that are not the norm for you, then rest and get out of the environment that's causing those symptoms,” Shah said. “If they persist, going to the emergency department or urgent care or to your primary care physician or pulmonologist makes a lot of sense to me.”

People who are healthy may still notice a coating in their mouth or throat, trouble breathing and congestion. Staying indoors, using an air purifier and wearing a mask outdoors can help.

Shah said as climate change becomes more of an issue, bad air quality days are likely to become more frequent.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is urging people to keep their health in mind.

“The health and safety of our community are of utmost importance to us. It is crucial that residents stay informed about the current air quality conditions and take appropriate measures to protect themselves and their loved ones," Scott said. "While we are expecting this to clear up by the end of the week, we strongly urge residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves.”

The city is recommending people avoid going outdoors.