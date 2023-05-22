© 2023 WYPR
WYPR News

After sports betting apps became legal in Maryland, lawmakers set some limits

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Matt Bush
Published May 22, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT
FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps known as "sportsbooks" are displayed on a phone in San Francisco, on Sept. 26, 2022. Sports betting, which first won voter approval in a 2020 ballot referendum, is now legal at Maryland's six casinos, the stadiums where the state's three major professional sports teams play, at horse-racing tracks, and as of late last month, online as well, under a measure approved in 2021 by Maryland's House of Delegates. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
/
-
Colleges and universities will be banned from signing certain contracts with sports betting apps in Maryland starting July 1st. The move comes seven months after the apps became legal in Maryland.

Sports-betting apps went live in Maryland on December 1, 2022. State lawmakers had their first crack at managing the after-effects of that during this year’s General Assembly session. And the initial focus was on colleges and universities, and the types of contracts they can sign with apps, and the review process for those contracts.

Baltimore County Senator Shelly Hettleman says SB620 came in response to her reading about a contract one out-of-state university signed with a sports betting app. “For every time one of their students downloaded the app and placed a bet, the university was getting $30 back,” Hettleman explained to WYPR. “When I heard about that, I (said) that should not be happening here in Maryland. That seems predatory to me.” Schools can not sign contracts where they would receive any compensation for getting students to use them starting July 1 in Maryland.

A second bill OK’d by lawmakers, SB621, creates independent evaluators for the contracts colleges and universities can sign with sports betting apps in Maryland. Those evaluators would also look at the content provided on apps by betting experts, influencers, and partners. Hettleman says the move is needed for better transparency.

Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. @MattBushMD
