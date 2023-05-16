© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

BPD releases body-worn-camera footage, shows teen shot from behind

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published May 16, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT
Left to right: Baltimore Police Department Chief Michael Harrison at a press conference with Brian Nadeau, deputy commission for the public integrity bureau. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
/
Left to right: Baltimore Police Department Chief Michael Harrison at a press conference with Brian Nadeau, deputy commission for the public integrity bureau.

Police say the teen ignored repeated commands to drop a gun before Officer Cedric Elleby fired four times, last Thursday striking the boy as he ran away.

At a news conference Tuesday, Police Chief Michael Harrison reiterated the department’s use of force policy.

“The decision to use deadly force is always based on reasonable, proportionate and necessary,” said Harrison. “The officer has to determine that in a nanosecond, but it's based on the threat and the potential of threat.”

The investigation remains active, while Elleby is on standard administrative leave. He has not yet given his account of what happened.

Harrison said there are strict rules that include state law when asked why the officer has not yet been interviewed. The agency is awaiting a medical report and will do a thorough investigation, he added.

Police did not say what charges the teen will face.

Tags
WYPR News Baltimore City Police DepartmentBaltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrisonyouth violenceShootingBPD
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
See stories by Wambui Kamau
Related Content
Load More