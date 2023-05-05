© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Accion Opportunity Fund seeks to diversify Maryland’s trucking industry

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published May 5, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT
Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller speaks at the Coppin State University event announcing the grant from the Truist Foundation for the Accion Opportunity Fund. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
1 of 4  — miller accion 1.jpg
Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller speaks at the Coppin State University event announcing the grant from the Truist Foundation for the Accion Opportunity Fund.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller speaks at the Coppin State University event announcing the grant from the Truist Foundation for the Accion Opportunity Fund. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
2 of 4  — miller accion 2.jpg
Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller speaks at the Coppin State University event announcing the grant from the Truist Foundation for the Accion Opportunity Fund.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Mayor Brandon Scott reminded people of the city’s efforts to recruit qualified truck drivers. “A few months ago, we announced a $10,000 hiring and retention bonus to eligible existing and new City employees who require a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) to work,” said Scott. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
3 of 4  — scott accion .jpg
Mayor Brandon Scott reminded people of the city’s efforts to recruit qualified truck drivers. “A few months ago, we announced a $10,000 hiring and retention bonus to eligible existing and new City employees who require a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) to work,” said Scott.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Chairman and CEO of Truist Bill Rogers speaks at the Coppin State University event announcing the grant from the Truist Foundation for the Accion Opportunity Fund. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
4 of 4  — Bill Rogers accion.jpg
Chairman and CEO of Truist Bill Rogers speaks at the Coppin State University event announcing the grant from the Truist Foundation for the Accion Opportunity Fund.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR

More Black, Latin and women truck drivers will be able to ignite their entrepreneurship dreams, thanks to a $1.5 million grant, from the Truist Foundation.

The Accion Opportunity Fund, a certified nonprofit community development financial institution (CDFI), will pilot a Down Payment Assistance Fund to help underrepresented people become first-time truck owners and entrepreneurs in Maryland and Georgia.

Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and Mayor Brandon Scott joined business and educational leaders at Coppin State University for the announcement on Friday.

In expressing support for the fund, Lt. Gov Miller drew on her experience as a former transport engineer. “I know what it's like to be in those spaces that you walk into, and you're not meant to be there,” said Miller. “You walk in and you're looking around and these are spaces that were created for others, and not with you in mind.”

“The downpayment assistance program provides loans to independent long-haul truck drivers to purchase a truck,” said Bill Rogers, Truist Financial Chairman and CEO. “It will also retrofit existing trucks with emission filters and make needed repairs. Many long haul drivers play such an essential role. Our economy in many ways is dependent on the efforts they put forth every day.”

Nikki Ward, founder of African American Women in Trucking, a non profit with 3,000 members, says the grant will go a long way in diversifying a male dominated industry.

“There's a lot of lack of mentorship and networking opportunities, and it can be a challenge for Black women to find their place, find mentorship and role models,” said Ward.

Nikki Ward, founder of African American Women in Trucking, talks about the challenges Black women face in acquiring capital to become truck owners and operators. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
/
Nikki Ward, founder of African American Women in Trucking, talks about the challenges Black women face in acquiring capital to become truck owners and operators.

Accion Opportunity Fund, CEO Luz Urrutia, says the fund is part of an overall strategy to close gender and racial wealth gaps.

“We also will conduct research to understand the barriers that are faced by truck drivers so that we can create a more inclusive practice in our lending, and give that data to other lenders,” said Urruita. “We see ownership in the trucking industry as a real pathway to building household wealth.”

Accion Opportunity Fund CEO Luz Urrutia speaks at the Coppin State University event announcing the grant from the Truist Foundation for the Accion Opportunity Fund. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
/
Accion Opportunity Fund CEO Luz Urrutia speaks at the Coppin State University event announcing the grant from the Truist Foundation for the Accion Opportunity Fund.

Since 2010, the Accion Opportunity Fund has invested over $360 million to help people in the trucking industry through more than 6,300 loans, including loans to more than 5,700 first-time truck buyers.

Tags
WYPR News Lt. Governor Aruna MillerBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottentrepreneurshipMarylandDiversityCoppin State UniversityTrucking Industry
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
See stories by Wambui Kamau
Related Content
Load More