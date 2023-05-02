Waverly Book Fest drag story time draws big crowd, highlights national controversy

Last weekend, the Waverly Book Festival brought in authors, poets and vendors to celebrate all things literary. It also featured an event that has been drawing some controversy over the last few months: Drag Story Time.

The event wasn’t the first time drag queens have read children’s books to kids. Earlier this year, the Canton Branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library help a similar story hour, which drew some protestors as well.

About 15 states have introduced bills to ban drag events like story time and in some cases, like in Tennessee, those bills have become law.

The controversy is bringing up questions about gender, equality, openness, acceptance and other issues. However, outside of the court houses, there hasn’t been much coverage on what story time is actually like.

WYPR attended the event at Peabody Heights Brewery in Baltimore.

Nine-year-old Honor Bauman talks about why she attended drag story time. Listen • 0:09

Drag Queen V.V. Majesty explains why drag story time is important for children. Listen • 0:17

Julianne Montes de Oca talks about why she brought her four-year-old son, Sergio, to the story time. Listen • 0:18