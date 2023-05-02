Maryland Cycling Classic returning to Baltimore

Another sporting event is coming to Baltimore.

This Labor Day weekend , more than 100 pro cyclists from over 25 countries will tour through the region in the Maryland Cycling Classic. The 124-mile-route starts in Sparks, continuing through Baltimore County and ending at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore City’s downtown.

Business leaders joined Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski at the Visitor’s Center for the announcement Tuesday morning.

“70,000 people watched this event live last year on the roads of Baltimore County and down here in this city. It really blew my mind,” said John Kelly, chief innovation and strategy officer. He added that millions more watched the race worldwide.

“It was seen in 62 countries, and had 2.3 million media impressions internationally,” Kelly said.

Organizers said they expect a bigger turnout this year, which would boost the city’s travel economy.

“It does bring a financial play back to the city,” said Al Hutchinson, CEO of Visit Baltimore.

“The hotel lift is important. [So far] 2,500 hotel rooms booked. So we fill up the city and then the County benefits from it. This is a big deal to us. The cycling classic gives us an opportunity to really showcase our great neighborhoods, not only in Baltimore City, but up and down Falls Road to the County.”

The Maryland Cycling Classic is free to the public. It will also include bike giveaways, safety clinics and a 1.5 mile slow ride with Olympians.