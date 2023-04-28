Baltimore County’s jail is short staffed

Baltimore County’s jail doesn’t have enough guards.

Corrections Director Walt Pesterfield told the County Council Tuesday that there is a 37% vacancy rate in correctional officer positions.

Pesterfield said having more than one third of guard positions open at the jail makes it harder to keep the people they have.

“Mandatory overtime is at an all time high, which causes staff to lose time with their family, causes chronic fatigue and low morale,” Pesterfield said.

County Administrative Officer Stacy Rodgers said that this is a nationwide shortage in both police and security guards.

“We’re competing with the nation, not just here in the region,” Rodgers said.

According to Baltimore County’s jobs website, a correctional officer makes between $47,825 and $59,847 annually, plus benefits.

Pesterfied said the pay is better than what the state pays its officers.

“We’re about $3,000 I believe over the starting pay over the state,” Pesterfield said.

He said they are holding two job fairs weekly. Pesterfield asked the county council for $50,000 to run television ads to try to recruit more officers. The council likely will vote on that request May 1.