© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Baltimore County’s jail is short staffed

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By John Lee
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
Jail.jpg
Kaitlin Newman The Baltimore Banner
/
Outside the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Baltimore County’s jail doesn’t have enough guards.

Corrections Director Walt Pesterfield told the County Council Tuesday that there is a 37% vacancy rate in correctional officer positions.

Pesterfield said having more than one third of guard positions open at the jail makes it harder to keep the people they have.

“Mandatory overtime is at an all time high, which causes staff to lose time with their family, causes chronic fatigue and low morale,” Pesterfield said.

County Administrative Officer Stacy Rodgers said that this is a nationwide shortage in both police and security guards.

“We’re competing with the nation, not just here in the region,” Rodgers said.

According to Baltimore County’s jobs website, a correctional officer makes between $47,825 and $59,847 annually, plus benefits.

Pesterfied said the pay is better than what the state pays its officers.

“We’re about $3,000 I believe over the starting pay over the state,” Pesterfield said.

He said they are holding two job fairs weekly. Pesterfield asked the county council for $50,000 to run television ads to try to recruit more officers. The council likely will vote on that request May 1.

Tags
WYPR News Baltimore CountyBaltimore County Detention CenterJailBaltimore County CouncilBaltimore County Administrative Officer Stacy RodgersjobsMarylandcorrectional facilitiescorrectional officers
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County. @JohnWesleyLee2
See stories by John Lee
Related Content
Load More