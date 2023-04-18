Charges dropped for man accused of shooting two squeegee workers

The Baltimore State Attorney’s office dropped charges on Tuesday against Zhamiel Dixon, a 26 year-old Northeast Baltimore man accused of shooting two squeegee workers.

Assistant state attorney Jennifer Brady told a Baltimore circuit court judge that a witness needed to testify against Zhamiel Dixon could not be found. The charges against Dixon included two counts of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot two squeegee workers last May. Police reported that Dixon lured the workers to a second location, offering them money for a job. Dixon then allegedly accused the workers of stealing $2,000 from his mother via Cash App during an encounter days before.

Police claim Dixon asked, “Who did this to my mom? Who took the money the other day?” He then allegedly opened fire with a handgun hitting one 24 year-old man in the neck and another 18 year-old man in the head.

Both workers survived although the state attorney’s office claims one suffers from a brain injury. Dixon’s lawyer spoke to The Baltimore Banner, saying Dixon has always maintained innocence.

Dixon has been held without bail at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center and is expected to return home by the end of Tuesday.