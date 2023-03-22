Six dead and both I-695 loops closed to traffic near I-70 due to crash

The Baltimore Beltway traffic was backed up on Wednesday afternoon after a seven vehicle crash killed six people, according to the Maryland State Police.

Most lanes have been closed in both directions and officials are asking motorists to avoid the area. Traffic detours are in place such as retiming of traffic lights along MD 26 Liberty Road, South Rolling Road and Security Boulevard to move traffic along, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

The Baltimore County Fire Department described the scene as "extremely serious" along the I-695 inner loop just before Exit 17, which is for Security Boulevard.

Firefighters and EMS crews are on the scene working to rescue people in the crash.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued a statement: "On behalf of all the residents of Baltimore County, we offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today's tragic crash and my prayers remain with those injured in this horrific incident," he said.