Budget passed by Maryland House doesn’t give a BOOST, a boost

The Maryland House gave initial approval Thursday morning to Gov. Wes Moore’s first budget. That $63 billion spending plan doesn’t include one of the few major legislative accomplishments of Moore’s Republican predecessor.

The BOOST program allowed private schools to offer scholarships to students in Maryland with public dollars. Former Gov. Larry Hogan championed the program. But the first budget from Moore essentially ends BOOST. Those currently receiving scholarships through it, and their siblings who would be eligible under it, will continue to receive the aid. But there would be no new scholarships under Moore’s budget.

Hogan’s fellow Republicans sought to put $2 million toward the program during floor debate in the House Thursday. Democrats like Del. Stephanie Smith of Baltimore City was able to shut them down, saying public money should go to public schools that serve far more students in Maryland.

“Public schools have to educate everyone that comes through their doors,” Smith told her colleagues. “No matter their condition, no matter their ability, no matter what they’re coming through the doors with…they have to educate you. Private schools get to edit and decide who they want to extend education to.