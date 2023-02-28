© 2023 WYPR
WYPR News

Maryland secures federal funds to reimburse people with stolen SNAP benefits

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published February 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST
Wes Moore_Budget NewsConf _Kaitlin Newman_The Baltimore Banner.png
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, with Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller in the State House in Annapolis last Friday, unveiling his first proposed state budget, which will cover the budget year from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. His measure calls for extra funding for schools, transportation and state hiring, and does not propose any new taxes. (Photo credit: Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Maryland is moving forward on a plan to implement federal funds to reimburse stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP, benefits from state residents.

About 3,800 known victims lost a total of $2.5 million due to a scam called electronic benefits transfer skimming, where criminals steal card and pin numbers.

SNAP gives people experiencing poverty a monthly stipend for food and essential goods. In 2021, about 573,000 households used SNAP benefits in Maryland, according to the University of Maryland School of Social Work.

“These benefits are critical for some of Maryland’s most vulnerable residents and it was imperative that we move immediately to help restore faith in their services and help make them whole,” said Gov. Wes Moore.

Maryland will now be able to replace funds stolen starting in October 2022 through September 2024, according to the Maryland Department of Human Services.

As part of the plan submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to receive the federal funding, Maryland will implement new security measures on the electronic benefit cards.

Those include features like allowing clients to lock their card when it’s not in use and texting cardholders after a purchase is made. The state will also start educating people about how they can better protect their card information.

The federal funds come from the most recent U.S. appropriations omnibus that requires states to reimburse stolen SNAP funds. The law only allows for two months of benefits to be reinstated.

DHS expects that cardholders will be able to make reimbursement claims starting in mid-March through the myMDTHINK Consumer Portal.

Residents who suspect they may be a victim of fraud should report suspicious activity to their local department of social services and request a new EBT card.

Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
