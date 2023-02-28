Meet Baltimore City's new police accountability board

After years of discussion, planning and a lengthy appointment process, Baltimore City's new police accountability board is among the last in the state to start meeting. It's second meeting was held on Feb. 27, according to the city's website.

In June 2020, Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones, a Democrat who represents Baltimore County, joined House Judiciary Chair Luke Clippinger, a Democrat who represents Baltimore City — to create a workgroup to 'address police reform and accountability in Maryland.'

The delay for Baltimore City's board to get up and running stemmed from lengthy debates in Annapolis and Baltimore City Council's decision to allow each of its 15 members to nominate their own appointee to serve on the board, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Individuals seeking to file a complaint about police misconduct in Baltimore City can do so here.

Baltimore City's chief equity officer and director of the city's office of equity and civil rights Dana P. Moore spoke with Sheilah Kast during WYPR's On The Record program on Feb. 13.

“The PAB has no limit in what they can investigate in terms of police complaints submitted by citizens. We’re excited that the PAB has a much much broader scope," Moore said.

The board members are as follows:



Mansur Abdul-Malik

Ambassador Peter William Bodde

Marc Broady

Pastor Antoine Burton

Crisaly De Los Santos

Janetta Gilmore

Joshua Harris

Megan Kenny

Stephanie Lee

Harold Madison

Doris Minor Terrell

Lisa Nguyen

Jamal Turner

Bryan Upshur

Avi Wolasky

Editor's Note: Digital editor Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this news story.