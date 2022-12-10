Baltimore City public school students learn to code with new grants

Baltimore City Public School students inside Claremont Middle and High School gathered on Friday to learn the fundamentals of computer coding. High school senior Felicia Mosely-Putman stood in the hallway of Claremont with green and purple tiles from Sphero Kits.

“It’s fun and I hope we keep doing it,” said Mosely-Putman.

She worked together with seniors Jason Ford, Tashauna Fisher, and Ciera Luck on the project during computer science education week where students dedicate one hour each day to learn computer coding.

Ford chimed in, “It's fun, we enjoy coding and working with different people.”

National non-profit Code.org awarded $10,000 each to Claremont and Maree G. Farring Elementary and Middle School for teachers to purchase new technology and develop computer science courses.

Claremont School is a special placement school and serves nearly 60 students with disabilities.

Principal Theodosia Edwards said computer science courses help students develop new skills and prepare them for life after graduation.

“In order for them also to be able to gain some of the life skills that they need, they need to be exposed to computers, and not just expose to what's just on YouTube. But ways that they can meaningfully utilize computers and utilize technology,” Edwards said.

Dan Appleby teaches computer science at Claremont. He said the grant will go towards new equipment and expanding programs such as introducing students to creative forms of technology with music recording and video editing software.

Zshekinah Collier / The students use equipment from Sphero, a STEAM-Based education company to practice coding.

Students at Claremont have a range of abilities and Appleby said the additional funding would increase technology and provide more opportunities for all students to participate in class.

“We have nonverbal students, and they have devices, but you know, we're trying to push more towards what can be done with regular devices, whether iPads or whatnot, to help these students access communication, or even, you know, interact with curriculum,” he said.

Currently, the students use equipment from Sphero , a STEAM-Based education company to practice coding. The kits include a small blue robotic car called “indi” and various colored tiles that signal the car to start, stop and turn. The students use the tiles to create patterns and write code.

Appleby said, “it basically puts computer programming on the most rudimentary level.”

Edwards said it’s important for all students in Baltimore City to have access to computer science education, especially students with disabilities. “Many of our students who are nonverbal depend on technology speaking devices, for them to be able to communicate to give them a voice.

She adds, “It's important for us to ensure that our students have the same access to technology as any other student in Baltimore City Schools.”