Mobile sports betting launching in Maryland one day before Thanksgiving

For the past year, Maryland has allowed sports betting operations inside its four licensed casinos. But for gamblers who want to place bets while sitting on their couch at home, the state is launching mobile sports betting on Wednesday. Gamblers will need only their phones to bet on Thanksgiving Day games, the 2022 World Cup or this weekend’s Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders games.

Gov. Larry Hogan touted its advantages during a morning news conference Tuesday and said it would keep money that had been going elsewhere in the state.

He said seven sportsbooks would go live at 9 a.m. on Nov. 23 and that there were more to come.

Hogan praised the work of the General Assembly in quickly setting up a sports betting program at casinos after voters approved a referendum allowing it in the 2020 election. But he complained that “it seemed to be just one excuse and one obstruction after another when it came to getting mobile sports betting up and running.”

“They allowed the process to be bogged down in bureaucratic, political and legal delays that threatened to push back the launch of mobile sports betting all the way past the Superbowl next year,” he said. “It was inexcusable and completely unacceptable to me.”

He added, however, he was excited to at last get the program up and running and that it would provide revenue for schools.

“It’s providing another critical revenue source for Maryland schools,” he added. “It's anticipated to bring in up to $30 million in revenue next year. And that total is expected to reach $100 million by 2027.”

John Martin, director of the state’s Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, warned, however, that increased gambling options come with the risk of increased problem gambling.

“We encourage all who choose to participate in mobile sports wagering to have a game plan, have some fun, set a budget and stick to it,” Martin said. “All mobile platform providers offer player protections to manage their time and money spent.”

If you or someone you know has a problem, he added, call 1-800-gambler (426-2537) for help.