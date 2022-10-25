New container terminal planned for old Bethlehem Steel site

Tradepoint Atlantic leaders announced Tuesday plans for a 165-acre container terminal at its sprawling logistics hub on the old Bethlehem Steel site at Sparrows Point. The project, with an on-dock rail facility, is the result of a joint investment and partnership with Switzerland-based Terminal Investments Limited aimed at enhancing and supporting the growth of the Port of Baltimore. It’s part of the next phase of development at Tradepoint’s 3,300-acre industrial center, already home to companies like BMW, FedEx and Amazon.

Tradepoint executives were joined at a press conference by Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

Hogan called Tradepoint a “transformational force,” that would expand the growth and competitiveness of the port.

The county, city and state signed a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation among the jurisdictions to further develop the port, he said.

“Together we are committed to the continued growth of the Port of Baltimore, which generates over 15,000 direct jobs and supports 140,000 jobs here in the state,” Hogan said.

Combined with recently completed dredging for a second 50-foot berth and truck and rail networks, Baltimore’s port is “responding to the supply chain crisis by bringing in more and more chips and more goods into the country,” he said.

Olszewski said the new terminal will create more than 1,000 permanent jobs as well as indirect work to develop it.

“It’s going to be transformative for the entire region for generations to come,” he said.

Coke Point, the site for the terminal, is one of the most polluted on the old steel mill. But Olszewski said that’s an added benefit because the clean-up will create even more jobs.

“You can develop the terminal in a way that you are able to remediate the environmental damage, you actually are accelerating some of the requirements of that site and getting it done faster, and hopefully more comprehensively,” he said.