Federal health panel suggests anxiety screening for adults amid provider shortage

A volunteer panel of national health experts tasked by the Department of Health and Human Services now recommends that primary care doctors should screen all patients under 65 years old for anxiety. The guideline as drafted is already something that Maryland mental health professionals would suggest. The extra vigilance could shed light on new or otherwise untreated mental health issues, said one advocacy attorney.

Many primary care doctors already screen patients regularly for signs of depression now anxiety could be added to the list.

Nearly 40% of Marylanders reported feeling anxiety or depression last year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a nonprofit that offers educational programs.

“The COVID pandemic exacerbated what was already a rising demand for mental health and substance use services,” said Dan Martin, senior director of public policy at the Mental Health Association of Maryland. “It's just the isolation and anxiety and depression resulting from the pandemic that have really skyrocketed.”

In general, demand for mental and behavioral health services are in high demand, Martin said.

That may make getting treatment for mental health more difficult. Recent estimates combining U.S. Census data and the projected workforce of mental health professionals suggests that in the next two years there will be a shortage between 14,000 to 39,000 psychiatrists nationwide. That doesn’t even touch on social workers, therapists and other mental health professionals.

Primary care doctors should begin assessments for anxiety as patients often see their regular doctor as the first step to getting health care, Martin said.

While the federal task force guidance is meant to expand the awareness of anxiety diagnoses, there are still groups that will likely fall through the cracks. Low income residents and racial minorities are less likely to be treated for mental health conditions and are often misdiagnosed, Martin said.