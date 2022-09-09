© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

West Baltimore’s boil advisory is lifted after negative water samples

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Kristen Mosbrucker,
Bethany Raja
Published September 9, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
BoilWaterMayor.JPG
Screenshot
/
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott announced the city's boil water notice is lifted.

Baltimore City officials are lifting the boil tap water notice on the city’s west side after water samples were confirmed as negative for E. coli bacteria on Friday morning. The Maryland Department of the Environment worked in partnership with the city on the measure.

“We have tested not just that [boil advisory] area but across the whole system and there have been no positives,” Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said.

City leaders recommended that all households within the original advisory area still flush their water systems using cold water for at least 15 minutes. The city expects to offer a 25% discount on the water bill of residents affected by the boil water notice.

Baltimore officials first discovered E. coli bacteria in water samples collected in the Harlem Park and Sandtown neighborhoods last Friday.

The city began remediation measures earlier this week such as adding more chlorine to the water treatment plants which flow into the residential pipes or flushing out fire hydrants with potentially contaminated water. The cause of the contamination is still under investigation.

Tags

WYPR News WYPR NewsHealthBaltimore CityBaltimore City Department of Public WorksBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottWater Quality
Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR.
See stories by Kristen Mosbrucker
Bethany Raja
Bethany Raja is WYPR's City Hall Reporter
See stories by Bethany Raja
Related Content
Load More