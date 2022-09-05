Bicycle race fans caught a glimpse of riders in downhill speed battle

Spectators clustered along the tree lined streets of Mt Vernon in midtown Baltimore on Sunday afternoon to catch a glimpse of bicycle riders speeding by during the Maryland Cycling Classic. More than 50,000 people watched the race across the region. Athletes hit speeds upwards of 45 miles per hour on city streets after battling across the rolling hills of Baltimore County on a 120 mile route. The 34-year-old Belgium native Sep Vanmarcke won the race.

It was a family affair for the Dolamore clan as Matthew stood with his three young sons.

“Part of it is exposing our kids to cycling in different ways and this is a really fun way to show them what they could do if they wanted to or not. But cycling is fun and it’s fun to watch,” he said.

For some residents like Aaron Litz, seeing the roadways free of cars was a special treat. As an avid cyclist who uses his bicycle as his only means of transportation, it’s not always easy for riders to navigate the bustling city.

“Baltimore has a lot of cyclists who want it to be a bike friendly city,” Litz said, but that some improvements could be made for safety and ease of use.

Local cyclist Ellen Sheraton met her husband at a bicycle race in 1990 and has been following professional bicycle racing for decades.

“This was great for the city and up in the county, I loved it,” said Sheraton. “We would have been here in 2020 if they would have had it. We’ll be back here in 2023 and 2024.”