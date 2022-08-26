© 2022 WYPR
WYPR News

Why Maryland’s first debate for governor would be live

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Rachel Baye
Published August 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
WesMoore.jpg
Rachel Baye
/
Maryland's Democratic nominee for governor Wes Moore said he's willing to debate Republican opponent Dan Cox.

There are 74 more days until Election Day in Maryland, and both the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor say they are eager for the chance to debate. Republican Dan Cox accused Democrat Wes Moore of avoiding debates with him in a statement released Thursday. Moore said Friday at an event in Baltimore that that’s simply not true.

“I know our teams are in touch, and we're in touch with networks to be able to make it happen,” Moore said. “I'm very excited to be able to have a chance to stand toe-to-toe with my opponent to talk about, you know, our vision and values and where we see the future of the state is in contrast to his vision and in contrast to his values.”

Cox campaign spokeswoman Lucy Kruse said the Republican “welcomes” the chance to debate Moore, as long as he can make the scheduling logistics work, and as long as the debate is “live.”

“I don't think we would be interested in a contrived Zoom debate, for example,” Kruse said. They need to be in front of a camera “and without any extra notes.”

Details about the debates are still being worked out.

Rachel Baye
Rachel Baye is a reporter for WYPR's newsroom.
