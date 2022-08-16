Baltimore City Council votes for drag racing fines, jail time

Baltimore City Council approved new legislation meant to curb street racing and stunt driving clubs on Monday night. The new ordinance would enable police to fine violators up to $1,000 in addition to 12 months in jail as a misdemeanor charge. Anyone participating in the drag racing, including pedestrians and spectators, could be fined and face jail time.

There have already been several events where street racers and stunt drivers shut down city intersections this year.

In March, a group of drivers closed down the street outside of police headquarters. The next month, a group of cars and dirt bikes blocked traffic along Light Street.

In July, a police officer was injured while responding to an illegal street race along the 4200 block of Boston Street. There were hundreds of cars drag racing and peeling out where smoke comes from rapidly spinning tires known as burnouts in the road.

When officers arrived at the scene, police reported being pelted with rocks and bottles by attendees. One officer was injured after taking two hits to his eyes from a laser beam. He was taken to the hospital with cornea damage.

Councilmember for District 5, Isaac Schleifer introduced the bill on June 13.

“When this occurs in my district I get many complaints, mostly from seniors, who are being awoken late in the night to these loud sounds that are caused by this,” Schleifer said in mid-June .

He represents neighborhoods such as North Roland Park and Mt Washington.

“They run all the red lights, they are actively doing reckless things on their way to and from the intersections they are closing down. This is an issue that’s not going away,” he said.

No person, including a non-driver participant, may in any manner obstruct any street, lane, sidewalk, footway or alley in the city, or any of their gutters for the purpose of stunt driving or racing a motor vehicle, according to the bill.

The bill defines racing as driving a motor vehicle “at a high speed to compete against the driver of another motor vehicle” while “stunt driving” refers to any intentional and unnecessary action taken while driving that could endanger public safety or cause property damage.

The bill was sent to the desk of Mayor Brandon Scott for approval.