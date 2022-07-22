© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Major TV networks say Wes Moore won Democratic primary for Gov, Perez still in the race

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Rachel Baye
Published July 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT
Tom Perez_Wes Moore-combo.png
Tom Perez (left) is a lawyer and a former DNC Chair and both a US and MD labor secretary; Wes Moore is an author and former CEO of The Robin Hood Foundation, a large philanthropic organization. (courtesy photos)

Multiple TV networks have declared former nonprofit executive Wes Moore the winner of the Democratic primary contest for governor.

But the Associated Press has not called the race, and Moore has not declared victory.

Former Democratic National Committee leader Tom Perez, who is in second place, has also not conceded.

According to an unofficial tally by the State Board of Elections just after 1 pm, about thirty-thousand votes separated him and Moore.

The likely third-place finisher, Comptroller Peter Franchot, conceded Friday afternoon.

“I congratulate Wes Moore and Aruna Miller for running a successful campaign and becoming the Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor,” Franchot wrote in an email to campaign supporters. “With voting rights, Roe v. Wade, health care, common sense gun control, climate change, and economic stability being the key issues of this moment, it is vital that Marylanders come together to elect a Democrat to be the next governor.”

Tags

WYPR News WYPR NewsMDElections2022VotingElectionMaryland Politics
Rachel Baye
Rachel Baye is a reporter for WYPR's newsroom.
See stories by Rachel Baye
Related Content
Load More