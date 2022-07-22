Major TV networks say Wes Moore won Democratic primary for Gov, Perez still in the race

Multiple TV networks have declared former nonprofit executive Wes Moore the winner of the Democratic primary contest for governor.

But the Associated Press has not called the race, and Moore has not declared victory.

Former Democratic National Committee leader Tom Perez, who is in second place, has also not conceded.

According to an unofficial tally by the State Board of Elections just after 1 pm, about thirty-thousand votes separated him and Moore.

The likely third-place finisher, Comptroller Peter Franchot, conceded Friday afternoon.

“I congratulate Wes Moore and Aruna Miller for running a successful campaign and becoming the Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor,” Franchot wrote in an email to campaign supporters. “With voting rights, Roe v. Wade, health care, common sense gun control, climate change, and economic stability being the key issues of this moment, it is vital that Marylanders come together to elect a Democrat to be the next governor.”