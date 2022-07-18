Here's 6 things to know if you're voting on Election Day

Headed to the polls to vote in Maryland's primary election?

Here's some helpful tips.



Polls open across Maryland at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Statewide races for Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller are on the ballot. There are also multiple local races, including for Congress, State’s Attorney, and County Council. See who is running here.

Double check your polling place. There have been some changes because of redistricting. You can find out where you can vote by going to the Maryland State Board of Elections website here.

If you requested a mail-in ballot and you show up to vote in person anyway, you will pay a price. You will have to cast a provisional ballot which takes time. That's because elections officials need to make sure you didn’t vote twice. So fill out your mail-in ballot instead. It needs to be postmarked by 8 pm Tuesday. You can also put it in one of the election drop boxes as long as you do it by 8 pm Tuesday.

Masks are optional for in-person voting. Ruie LaVoie, the elections director for Baltimore County, says they will ask people to socially distance while in line to vote. “It’s not a mandate,” LaVoie said. “But a lot of the polling places do not have good ventilation.”

Elections officials say the best time to vote to avoid crowds is between 10 a.m. and 3 pm.