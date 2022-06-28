Is Maryland ‘moving in the right direction? Depends on which voter you ask

Democratic voters in Maryland were optimistic about the state’s current trajectory, according to a phone poll conducted by Goucher College in mid-June.

Only about 36 percent of Democrats think the state is on the ‘wrong track’, while 63 percent of Republicans felt the same way.

The poll, which queried 501 Democratic voters and 508 Republicans in Maryland, was funded and co-sponsored by the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, WYPR and The Baltimore Banner.

Voters were asked questions about the economy, education, crime and likelihood of voting for various political candidates running for statewide office.

About 41 percent of Democrats said they were pessimistic about the economy in Maryland compared to 74 percent of Republicans.

The coronavirus pandemic which has lingered for more than two and a half years, was not a concern at all for nearly 48 percent of Republican men and 40 percent of Republican women. But for 51 percent of Democratic men, COVID-19 is a major concern in addition to 59 percent of Democratic women.

The race to become Maryland’s next governor has a significant swath of undecided voters and those willing to change their mind in the coming weeks.

The Democratic front runners were Peter Franchot with 16 percent while Wes Moore and Tom Perez each had 14 percent.

Republican Dan Cox garnered 25 percent of the vote while Kelly Schulz had 22 percent.

About 47 percent of Republican voters said they could be swayed and change their mind while 63 percent of Democrats said the same.

Roughly 35 percent of Democratic voters and 44 percent of Republicans said they were undecided when asked about the upcoming gubernatorial primaries on July 19.