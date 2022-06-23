Maryland's gun laws at risk after Supreme Court strikes down concealed carry permits

The U.S. The Supreme Court struck down New York’s restrictions on concealed carry gun permits in a 6-3 split, which means Maryland’s gun laws may have to change.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the majority opinion that the state requirement for individuals to show “proper cause” to get concealed carry gun permits violates the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

“New York's proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms in public,” Thomas wrote.

In response to the ruling, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said that the public sphere will become more dangerous.

“If the norm is that people can carry firearms, our neighborhoods, our streets and other public places will become more dangerous. It will make the lives of law enforcement more difficult and more perilous,” Frosh said.

A study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that the estimated average rate of officer-involved shootings increased by 12.9 percent across 10 states which eased restrictions on individuals carrying concealed firearms in public between 2014 and 2020.

Gun laws in Maryland have reduced gun violence, Frosh said. The top attorney will review the court’s ruling to “determine its impact in our state.”

Maryland’s wear and carry permits apply to legal adults who submit fingerprints and have completed a state police approved firearms training course. Individuals between 18 and 21 years old are ineligible for concealed carry permits unless they must require a firearm for employment purposes.

Applicants must not have a felony conviction or been convicted of a crime for possession, use or distribution of a controlled substance, or have not shown a “propensity for violence”.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones issued a statement saying they will review the opinion and “if necessary, pass legislation that protects Marylanders and complies with this brand-new precedent.”

