Anne Arundel Council adopts a $2.2 million budget

The Anne Arundel County Council passed a $2.2 billion budget for the coming fiscal year Tuesday by a 6-1 margin.

The budget holds the property tax rate the same as in previous years — 93 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. For a home worth $450,000, the median home value in the county the annual tax bill would be $4,185.

The budget cuts the income tax rate for those making less than $50,000 a year from 2.81% to 2.70% and keeps it the same for those making more money.

It also increases spending on the county schools by $50 million. That includes raises for teachers and hiring and retention bonuses for school bus drivers.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a news conference he was “thrilled” by the bipartisan passage with only a few changes in his original proposal.

“It’s probably one of the highlights of the four years in office to see our county council come together in a bipartisan way, and adopt an agenda that really truly does respect the local institutions of government in this county,” he said.

He compared that vote with what he called the increasingly partisan conflict in Washington.

“Here in Anne Arundel County, we showed today that our two political parties are able to come together and support a budget that delivers the services that our residents depend on,” he said.

The lone vote against the budget came from Jessica Haire, a South County Republican who is among five candidates seeking her party’s nomination to oppose Pittman in November.