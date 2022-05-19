WYPR, Baltimore Banner ink operating pact

WYPR, Baltimore’s NPR news station, and the Baltimore Banner, an online news organization recently established by The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, have reached a joint operating agreement.

The agreement, announced Thursday, allows the non-profits to collaborate on journalism projects in Maryland. The staffs of both organizations will work together to cover the news, and develop joint programming to serve communities in Baltimore and throughout the state.

The news staffs of both organizations will be able to share content across platforms that will be available both to Baltimore Banner subscribers and WYPR’s audience and members. That will include collaborating on covering the upcoming election in Maryland.

LaFontaine Oliver, president of Your Public Radio Corporation and general manager of WYPR, said he is looking forward to strengthening local journalism.

“I'm excited to work with the talented team that they are assembling over at the Baltimore Banner and to bring them together in many ways with our talented and growing team at Your Public Radio and WYPR,” he said.

Imtiaz Patel, chief executive officer of the Venetoulis Institute,, called the agreement “a force multiplier” that will allow both newsrooms to reach larger audiences.