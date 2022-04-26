Inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic to take place over Labor Day Weekend

More than 100 professional cyclists are expected to flock to the Baltimore area on Labor Day weekend for the first Maryland Cycling Classic.

The race’s 120-mile route will begin at Kelly Benefits in Sparks and follow Old York Road past the Maryland State Fairgrounds, go north near the PA border, head back south around Prettyboy Reservoir, and wind through the city, finishing at East Pratt Street and Market Place downtown.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Terry Hasseltine, the Executive Director of Maryland’s Sports Commission said the event, delayed for two years because of COVID, is revolutionary for athletics in the state.

“The top-rated professional cycling event in the United States will be happening right here on the streets of Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and the State of Maryland,” he said.

He said there are “...a lot of people who deserve the opportunity to get on a bike” who are not professional cyclists, and they will get that chance through community outreach programs during the weekend’s festivities.

“We'll be getting into the schools and bringing the bikes to schools, we'll be bringing programs into the community so that people can touch, feel and get on a bike,” he said.

The Maryland Cycling Classic announcement comes after a busy few days in Baltimore sports. Last week, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. announced they have merged their bids to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the international men’s soccer competition that takes place every four years.