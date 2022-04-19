Ne-Yo; the O'Jays to perform at AFRAM

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday that international R&B artist Ne-yo 60’s R&B stars the O’Jays will perform at the first in-person AFRAM festival since 2019.

Gospel singer Le'Andria Johnson, rapper Yung Bleu, singers El DeBarge and Rotimi, DJ Quicksilva and DJ Tanz are also slated to perform.

Scott, who called AFRAM his favorite event in Baltimore, said a great deal of thought went into making this year’s lineup appealing to all ages.

“If you're old school like us, we want to have that mixture. So everybody in African American culture and our Black culture here in Baltimore has a reason to come to AFRAM,” Scott said.

He also noted there is an extra reason to celebrate this year in addition to the return of the in-person festival: AFRAM coincides with Juneteenth. The holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States will be recognized on a federal level for the first time this year.

“We know that COVID rained on our parade over the last two years. But this summer we will be back in Druid Hill for AFRAM in person on Juneteenth weekend to celebrate our freedom, our culture, and also just to celebrate being together in person again,” Scott said.

AFRAM will take place June 18 and 19 at Druid Hill Park. People interested in volunteering, performing, vending, or sponsoring should visit the event website.

