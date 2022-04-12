General Assembly leaders join Hogan to sign 79 bills

Gov. Larry Hogan and General Assembly leaders gathered in the State House Tuesday for the traditional post-legislative session bill signing ceremony.

Hogan applauded lawmakers for the work they were able to accomplish together the last 90 days.

“Unlike just down the road in Washington, where there seems to be more divisiveness and dysfunction we actually can come together in a bipartisan way to change things for the better,” Hogan said

Among the 79 bills signed today are three focused on accessible mental health support, something Senate Pres.Bill Ferguson said he thinks is especially vital during COVID.

“Truly, the most important impact post- COVID is going to be how this experience has impacted each and every one of us and how we see the world and how we view our future,” he said.

Lawmakers now turn their attention to the campaign trail ahead of the July 19 primary elections.