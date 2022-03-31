Advocates push for ghost gun ban

A group of gun safety advocates called on Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday to sign the bill that bans ghost guns, those untraceable firearms, that the Senate sent to his desk this week.

John Feinblatt, the president of EveryTown for Gun Safety, said In a morning news conference that signing the bill would cement Maryland's reputation as a leader in the fight to prevent gun violence. Ghost guns, he said, are the biggest new threat he’s seen in 15 years of working on gun safety.

“Put simply, ghost guns are a dream come true for criminals and extremists, and a nightmare for anyone trying to stop them,” he said.

Melissa Ladd, leader of the Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action, said the measure would keep those weapons out of the hands of those that shouldn’t have them.

“We can't turn back, we can't drag our feet,” she insisted. “We can't continue to allow ghost guns to remain unchecked.”.

Gov. Hogan’s office routinely declines to comment on whether he will veto or sign legislation.