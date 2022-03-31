© 2021 WYPR
WYPR News

Advocates push for ghost gun ban

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Joel McCord
Published March 31, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
Gun_violence.jpg
Wiki Commons
/

A group of gun safety advocates called on Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday to sign the bill that bans ghost guns, those untraceable firearms, that the Senate sent to his desk this week.

John Feinblatt, the president of EveryTown for Gun Safety, said In a morning news conference that signing the bill would cement Maryland's reputation as a leader in the fight to prevent gun violence. Ghost guns, he said, are the biggest new threat he’s seen in 15 years of working on gun safety.

“Put simply, ghost guns are a dream come true for criminals and extremists, and a nightmare for anyone trying to stop them,” he said.

Melissa Ladd, leader of the Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action, said the measure would keep those weapons out of the hands of those that shouldn’t have them.

“We can't turn back, we can't drag our feet,” she insisted. “We can't continue to allow ghost guns to remain unchecked.”.

Gov. Hogan’s office routinely declines to comment on whether he will veto or sign legislation.

WYPR News WYPR NewsGeneral AssemblyMaryland General Assembly 2022Ghost guns
Joel McCord
Joel McCord is a trumpet player who learned early in life that that’s no way to make a living.
See stories by Joel McCord
